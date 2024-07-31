FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 151,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,963. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

