FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:XIDE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.
About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December
