FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Plans $0.18 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS:XISE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September
