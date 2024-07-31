FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) Plans $0.18 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:XISE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - September alerts:

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.