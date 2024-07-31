FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.45

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 809541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.