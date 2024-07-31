FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,204,000 after buying an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,843,000 after buying an additional 285,730 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

