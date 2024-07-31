FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issued By William Blair

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will earn $14.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $330.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.64 and its 200 day moving average is $310.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $221.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in ICON Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in ICON Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

