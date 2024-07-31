FY2024 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.36. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $284.42 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $262.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 504.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

