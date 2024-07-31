FY2025 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.02. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.1 %
WFG stock opened at C$121.39 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$88.61 and a one year high of C$122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.99. The firm has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.09.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.441 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.46%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
