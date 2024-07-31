Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Gafisa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GFASY remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Get Gafisa alerts:

About Gafisa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.