Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Gafisa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GFASY remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.
About Gafisa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gafisa
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.