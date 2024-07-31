Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Price Down 4%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.11 and last traded at $172.14. 108,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 844,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

