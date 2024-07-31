GateToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $695.35 million and $2.20 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00011651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,256,595 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,255,036.2547856 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.62320016 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,937,264.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

