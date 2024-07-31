Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Generation Bio
Institutional Trading of Generation Bio
Generation Bio Stock Performance
GBIO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 11,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,499. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
