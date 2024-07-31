Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $1,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 209,462 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBIO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 11,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,499. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

