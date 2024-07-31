Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,259,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 587,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.