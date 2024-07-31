German American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 11,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $42.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
