German American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 11,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

