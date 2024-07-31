GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 233000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

