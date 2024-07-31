GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 228.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Stock Performance

GH Research stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. GH Research has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in GH Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GH Research by 11.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after buying an additional 664,381 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after buying an additional 1,471,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

