Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
