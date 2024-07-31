Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.