Global Financial Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 4,503 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,948. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

