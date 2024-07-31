Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 125 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. 487,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

