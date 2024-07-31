Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 673 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Shell by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,913. The company has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

