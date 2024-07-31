GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

