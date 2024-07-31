Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.