Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gorman-Rupp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

