Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $42.24.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.