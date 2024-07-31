Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $765.12 and last traded at $765.12. Approximately 3,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $815.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Graham by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Graham by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

