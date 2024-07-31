GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up to $43.83

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.83, but opened at $47.14. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1,081,322 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,224,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

