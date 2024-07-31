Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 3,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,063. The firm has a market cap of $482.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.