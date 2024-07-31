Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Announces Dividend of GBX 19

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greggs Price Performance

LON GRG opened at GBX 3,119.51 ($40.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,862.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.62. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,240.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,136 ($40.34).

Get Greggs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,846 ($36.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,123.33). Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.90) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.61) to GBX 3,340 ($42.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRG

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.