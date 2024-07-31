Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $347.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 78.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GHI

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.