Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance
GHI stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $347.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $17.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
