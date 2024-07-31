Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,833. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

