Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
