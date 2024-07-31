GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUDHF stock remained flat at C$5.88 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. GUD has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.02.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

