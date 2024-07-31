GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUD Price Performance
GUDHF stock remained flat at C$5.88 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. GUD has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.02.
GUD Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GUD
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.