H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.03

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $86.78, with a volume of 64123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

