Haleon (HLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Haleon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLN opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

