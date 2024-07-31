Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harmonic

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.