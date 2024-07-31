Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Harmonic Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
