Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

