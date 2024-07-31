HC Wainwright Comments on BioCardia, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCardia in a report released on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($6.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. BioCardia has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

