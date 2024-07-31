HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.60% from the company’s previous close.

Genfit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of Genfit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

