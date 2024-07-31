HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 2,987 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $366.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

