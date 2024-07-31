HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of HCI Group worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

