Head to Head Analysis: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) versus Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

BOK Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BOK Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.13 billion 2.15 $530.75 million $6.86 15.20 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $105.24 million 2.86 $18.21 million $2.83 18.53

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 13.92% 10.04% 1.02% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.14% 11.48% 0.84%

Summary

BOK Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

