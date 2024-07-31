Head to Head Analysis: Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) vs. Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Cullinan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -28.65% -27.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neumora Therapeutics and Cullinan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.26%. Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Cullinan Therapeutics.

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Cullinan Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million N/A N/A Cullinan Therapeutics $18.94 million 58.88 -$153.16 million ($3.13) -6.18

Cullinan Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics.

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats Cullinan Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

