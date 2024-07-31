Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

View Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.