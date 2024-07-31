Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Trimmed by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 162,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 309,609 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,748,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $719,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 3,627,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

