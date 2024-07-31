Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.1 %

HTLF opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.