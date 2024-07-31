Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of HSII opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.