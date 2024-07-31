Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 15.2 %
Shares of HSII opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.