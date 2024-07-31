Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heritage Global Price Performance

HGBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 31,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

