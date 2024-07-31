Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HGBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 31,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
