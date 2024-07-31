Hgc Next Inv Llc Buys 11,690,909 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NextDecade Price Performance
Shares of NEXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 1,980,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.52.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
