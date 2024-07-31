High Falls Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 806 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $297.52. 522,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,840. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.39 and a 200 day moving average of $285.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

