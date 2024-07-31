High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after buying an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 85.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after buying an additional 579,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,185,292 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.92. 1,657,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,641. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

