High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of High Tide stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in High Tide by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

